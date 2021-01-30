Telangana role model in use of technology for policing

Hyderabad: Telangana State is a role model in adopting new technologies in the policing, Home minister Mahmood Ali and DGP K Mahendar Reddy said, while participating in the 15th anniversary celebrations of Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) in the city on Friday.The SCSC is the collaborative body between Cyberabad Police and the IT Industry and was established in 2006.

Speaking on the occasion, the Home minister said that the SCSC was the perfect example of Public-Private Partnership and that the Society has done extensive work during the lockdown.

The DGP said that the benefits of the technology must go through the police service delivery. "We have taken up CCTV projects on a war-footing basis. Today we have 6.5 lakh CCTVs in Hyderabad and 7.5 lakh in Telangana. And hundreds are being added every day. Because of these and many other measures, the Telangana Police have emerged as the best police organisation in the world as far as use of technology is concerned," the top official said.

Mahendar Reddy highlighted that the response time the police take to reach the crime scene was 5 minutes in the state capital and 8 minutes in the rural areas. In future, the traditional crimes may disappear and cybercrimes would emerge as major things. The other key initiatives of SCSC are - She Shuttles; Plasma Drive, Margadarshak Program, SanghaMitra Program, Project Safe Stay, SAFE (Safety Awareness for Employees), Radiant Hyderabad, Traffic Volunteers, DilSeY Program (Digital Literacy to Secure Youth) etc.

Industrialist BVR Mohan Reddy, Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat, IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and other top police officials were also present.