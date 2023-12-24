Telangana: Rs 5 lakh insurance cover for gig workers, cabbies

Hyderabad: In tune with promises made to the auto/cab drivers and gig workers by the Congress party, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday announced that they will be eligible for Rs 5 lakh accidental policy.

Apart from making this a reality, the government will also offer upto Rs 10 lakh free medical assistance through Rajiv Aarogyashri.

The Chief Minister held discussions with Gig workers, auto and cab drivers to resolve their issues, also announced from CMRF (Chief Minister’s Relief Fund) Rs 2 lakh for the delivery boy’s family who had a fatal fall from a building about four months back, frightened by a dog present at the customer’s place. For ensuring welfare of the gig workers and drivers, the government also aims to develop an App by engaging T-Hub.

While emphasising the social security and employment of the workers from unorganised sector, Revanth Reddy said that this was in line with the promise made to them by party leader Rahul Gandhi, during the election campaign.

He also promised that the State government would study the policy being adopted by the Rajasthan government as part of welfare measures of the drivers and gig workers. These workers for availing the welfare programmes can apply in gram sabhas beginning from December 28.

Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar later briefing to media persons said that during the meeting with auto unions their fears were allayed about the Mahalakshmi ‘free travel’ scheme for women which was recently launched. He said in wake of apprehensions he asked all the unions to come under a single umbrella and to form a network towards easing the matters.

While stressing the need for maintaining patience, he alleged that some political parties were trying to create disruption in the wake of the successful launch of the Mahalakshmi scheme.