Telangana: Rural people want government to roll out mobile vaccination centres

Hyderabad: People from rural Telangana are demanding the Health department to provide mobile vaccination vehicles in their areas for the second dose of Covid vaccine. During the vaccination drive for the first dose, the government had arranged about 300 mobile vaccination vehicles across the State. Less than 100 such vehicles are providing the jabs in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) only.



The vaccination in the State is going slow for second dose, while the first dose is being administrated speedily. As many as 1,19,42,577 people were administrated the first dose, while the numbers of the second did not reach even half of that figure--41,16,728. Many have crossed the due date after having the first jab.

Over one lakh people in the State daily are being vaccinated for the first dose, while only 35,000 are getting the second. The vaccine is being provided at the Public Health Centres (PHCs) and UPHCs, that too for a limited number of people. The centres set up temporarily during the special drives have been done away with, causing problems for people to find convenient centres. Citizens are alleging that only 100-150 people are being given both doses at health centres. They feel that deploying mobile vehicles will help to give the jabs to more people.

Gunanidhi, a youngster from Medak district, told The Hans India that "I was administered Covishield nearly two months back. I am waiting for the second dose, but unable to get it. There were mobile vaccine vehicles in my village during the first wave in April and May. Many were given the vaccine. A large number of people were benefited by the mobile centres. For the second dose they are looking forward to vaccination vehicles hopefully."

The number of second doses has come down due to non-operation of the mobile vehicles. "I don't understand why the government is not operating the mobile units, when people are getting the benefit. We request authorities to make available the second dose fast, as was done in the case of the first one," Gunanidhi added.

According to the District Medical and Health Officers (DMHOs) of various districts, vaccine is available at government centres, but no mobile vehicles are being operated. Mobile testing centres are active in rural areas in the wake of increasing positive cases in a few districts.

District Medical and Health Officer, Mancherial, Mohammed Fayaz told THI that a large number of people had received the first dose. This is still continuing. There is no need for mobile vehicles as a large number of eligible people have already been given the first jab. We are focusing to complete the first dose only. While administering the second dose in November, we will use mobile centres again according to need.