Telangana: Sarpanches donate one month salary to CM relief fund

Sarpanches across the state have decided to donate their one month salary to Chief Minister relief fund (CMRF) doing their bit to curb the spread of coronavirus.

State sarpanch association members met Panchayat Raj minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao in the presence of state finance commission chairman Rajesham Goud and announced their decision. There are around 12,751 sarpanches in the state whose one month salary makes around Rs 1,37,55,000. President of the sarpanch association Gudur Lakshmi Narsimha Reddy, women president Juluri Dhanalakshmi, chief secretary Praneel Chander were present.

Meanwhile, minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao appreciated the sarpanch's gesture of donating a month salary to CMRF as a responsible citizen of the state. "The government is applying stringent efforts to curb the coronavirus in many ways. The state has suffered a great financial loss due to the virus and the people coming forward to donate the money would yield good outcome in the coming days, said the minister.