Telangana: School education in English from 2022-23

Hyderabad: Will Telugu medium disappear from government schools in Telangana from the next academic year? Does Telangana schools have enough faculty to teach students in English medium? If education from elementary to high school level is to be imparted in English medium from the next academic year, can the government cope with all the requirements?

These are the issues which the government is still not clear about but wants to introduce a bill in next session of the State Assembly and wants the cabinet sub-committee headed by Minister for Education Sabitha Indra Reddy to look into.

While education experts say that revamping the entire education system without a detailed discussion with all staked-holders is not proper, the government claims that they want to introduce English medium in order to make the students more competitive. This, the cabinet on Monday felt was necessary in the era of fast-changing technological world. This change in system in a phased manner, the cabinet felt will transform all government schools as centres of excellence.

Currently, the government is offering education in Telugu medium in government schools.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao felt that the proposed education Act will empower the education system in the government schools by providing quality education and strengthen the basic infrastructure in every school.

The sub-committee will recommend the new fee structure in private schools, intermediate and degree colleges from the next academic year. A strong administrative mechanism would be enforced to control the exorbitant fees collected by private institutions from the next academic year, according to the Chief Ministers Office.

The Cabinet also approved Rs 7,000 crore for the improvement of school infrastructure under Mana Vooru- Mana Badi programme.