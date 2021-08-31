Telangana: Schools except residential institutions to reopen tomorrow, govt. issues orders

The Telangana state government has given the green signal for the reopening of schools across Telangana from tomorrow. The government allowed offline classes in all the schools except in residential schools and colleges. It also clarified that online classes along with offline will continued as per the directions given by the state High Court.



The government has issued a GO with changes to this extent and said that the guidelines will be released within a week. The state government has said it will not force students to come to schools and asserted that the government would release the guidelines in a week. During the week all schools were ordered to start the offline classes.



However, the government has made it clear that Gurukula, Social and tribal welfare hostels will be remained closed till the next verdict.

