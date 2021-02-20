Telangana Secretariat complex to take inspiration from Delhi style

Hyderabad: The state government is keen to use red sandstone and white stones which were used in the construction of Parliament, Rashtrapati Bhavan, North and South blocks in New Delhi for construction of the new state Secretariat complex. They also want to integrate those designs with the designs approved for the new secretariat building.



An official delegation led by state Roads and Buildings Minister V Prashanth Reddy visited the famous Ashoka Hall in Rashtrapati Bhavan and enquired about the stones used for the designs inside the marvellous structure that attracted the attention of world leaders. The delegation also studied the maintenance of the fountains at the historical places and requested the officials to help adopt those techniques.

The construction agency and the government officials went to Delhi to study the structural designs of the government buildings. The new state secretariat building will be developed by using the structural material from the noted buildings, the minister said that the technical teams were on the job to ascertain the adoption of the style of old structures. A report would be submitted to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for his final approval on the use of those unique stones and foundations in the new secretariat complex which is likely to be completed by June this year.

Earlier, the delegation called on Union Minister for National Highways and Road Transport Nitin Gadkari and requested him to accord sanction for all pending national highway projects.