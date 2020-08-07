Telangana secretariat to be built in Deccan Kakatiya style

The new secretariat of Telangana to be constructed in Deccan Kakatiya style in 20 per cent of the 25-acre campus and the remaining is allocated to landscaping and greenery. The state Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao approved the designs submitted by the Chennai-based Oscar & Ponni architects.

The design of the new secretariat is fully Vasthu complaint and is inspired by the Thousand Pillared temple located in Hanamkonda and by Neelakanteshwara temple located close to Hyderabad. The overall design philosophy and the exterior architectural character and style are the fusion and synthesis of the diverse cultures and heritage of the dynamic history of Telangana. The exterior podium cladding will be Red sandstone and the central tower will be with Rajasthan's Beige Dholpur sandstone cladding, the beige color psychology is Reliable, Dependable, Flexible and color beige is neutral, modern, urbane, calm and relaxing. The other areas are in white color and the psychology of white is purity, new beginnings, and integrity.

The distribution of entrances, cores, service cores, and toilets are as per Vaasthu Shastra. Alongside design for all lifts, fire staircases, utility rooms have been planned.

The main entry is located in the Eastside and a separate entrance for Chief Minister. The Chief Ministers floor it on the 7th floor and has been designed for Vaasthu compliance for Chief Ministers Chambers, Cabinet meeting hall, Chief Secretary, Advisors, Personal Secretaries, Support staff, VIP waiting areas and a separate Chief Minister secure entry and drop off.

The remaining floors have been planned for Ministers Chambers, various departments, support staff, conference rooms and the General Administrative department. The lower floors will accommodate large meeting halls, archives, VVIP's, Dignitaries waiting, large reception, VIP waiting areas, police surveillances, Intelligent Building Management Systems (IBMS) Record rooms, stores etc. The organization of function, sequences and space within the spaces are connected through corridors. The courtyards in the buildings are a great booster for the flow of natural air and ventilation. The services such as stairs, CM lifts, Minister Lifts, visitor lifts, Fire lifts and physically challenged ramps are easily accessible from stairs and service ramps.

The plan is designed in rectilinear fashion with respect to the site. The building has G+6 floors with a total of 7 floors. The total building area is approximately 7 lakhs square feet. The building has grand imposing entrance with 15 feet high entry podium with a 3 storey arrival grand portico. The grand entrance is a 3 storey entrance atrium which is the centre of the building and the interiors with 'Telangana Mural Art' and LED wall Showcasing Telangana Developments. There is a large landscaped central courtyard with a central fountain. The large interior courtyard which is the "Brahmasthanam" has the Red sandstone podium which has murals engraved showcasing the art and culture of the 33 districts. These green spaces help in the control of air as well as the reduction of carbon emission from the building.

The complex design will have two major lawns in the northeast and southeast corners of the main building inspired by the Palace of Versailles in France. The landscaping has a water body and reflects the pool in front, which acts as a rainwater harvesting facility.

The plan is designed to include a childcare centre and places of worship, along with the canteen, fire station, and banks with ATMs. The parking space can accommodate around 500 four-wheelers for Ministers and officials. Another parking space for visitors will be created, which will have a capacity of 300 four-wheelers.