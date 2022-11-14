Telangana seeks Centre's nod for HMR Phase II project

Hyderabad: The Telangana government urged the Central government to accord in-principle approval for the Hyderabad Metro Phase II project covering 31 km from BHEL to Lakdikapul and extend the existing Corridor 3 Metro line from Nagole to LB Nagar. In this regards, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao wrote a letter to Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri.

MAUD Minister also appealed to the Union Minister to include the Metro Phase II project in the ensuing Union Government's financial budget for 2023-24. KTR informed that Hyderabad Metro Phase I, covering 69 km was successfully implemented and was fully operational. As the Hyderabad Metro Phase I project has got an overwhelming response from citizens and passengers are demanding to extend the Metro services to other parts of the city, the State Government had roped in Delhi Metro Rail Corporation to prepare the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for Metro Phase II.

Accordingly, it was proposed to execute the Metro Phase II project originating from BHEL and terminating at Lakdikapul, covering a length of 26 km and equipped with 23 stations. In addition to this corridor, extending the existing corridor 3 lines from Nagole to LB Nagar covering five km and equipped with four stations was also planned. The total cost of the Metro Phase II project was estimated at Rs 8,453 crore. The State Government has already sent the Metro Phase II DPR and other documents to the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs on October 27, added the IT minister.

KTR also sought time from Hardeep Singh Puri to meet in person and explain the project details.