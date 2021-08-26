Telangana sees continued uptick in Covid cases

Hyderabad: A few days after the Director of Public Health (DPH) announced end of Covid in the State, positive cases are gradually rising in Telangana, especially in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) areas. As per the health bulletin released on Thursday, GHMC reported 102 cases, while only 66 were registered on August 22.



According to statistics, the total positive cases in the State are 366, while their cumulative total reached 6,56,098. The number of recovered patients is 6,45,939. The death toll has gone up to 3,864, while the active cases dropped to 6,295. The spike in positive cases is worrying the denizens. Not only in GHMC but also in districts of Karimnagar, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Narayanpet and Warangal Urban.

All State borders are now open, and transportation is going on freely without any testing. This may be the major reason for the increasing cases. The Union government recently clarified that people can travel across borders without any tests. However, based on the local conditions the States can implement rapid tests on their borders, if needed. The Centre has emphasised that the State should make people aware of implementing tests.

The graph of Covid positive cases across the country has also gone up again. The country reported 46,164 positive cases on Thursday. People are urging the Telangana government to take up tests on the State borders keeping in view of the commuters' travel between neighbouring States, like Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Kerala.

Mohammed Iqbal, a salesperson, while showing his concern over the increasing cases, said, "It is worrying that the Covid cases in Hyderabad are increasing again. The inter-State transportation should be limited, and tests must be carried out at all borders. People are roaming around the country fearlessly. The negligence may lead the State to the third wave."

The Gandhi Hospital is treating about 300 Covid patients. Speaking to The Hans India, Hospital Superintendent Dr Raja Rao said, "The cases are decreasing in the hospital. There were 400 patients two weeks back. The number has dropped a bit. I hope the number will go down in the coming weeks. He requested people to continue Covid norms while warning of increasing cases if protocols are not followed."