Telangana: Seva Bharati Starts The Free Ambulance Service For Covid-19 Patients

Seva Bharati organization is helping the victims of the coronavirus in all possible ways. Seva Bharati has already launched a free Covid-19 Isolation Center at Annojiguda on the outskirts of Hyderabad. It has also recently launched a free ambulance service. Those who want free ambulance services should contact 040-48213100, Seva Bharati representatives said. Seva Bharati Regional President Durgareddy, Secretary Prabhala Rammurthy, Co-Treasurer Manjusha, Chalasani Malathi Smaraka Samithi Managing Trustee Chalasani Balaram Prasad, RSS Kshetra Seva Pramukh Ekka Chandrasekhar, Kshetra Dharmajagarana Pramukh Ale Shyam Kumar, Ale Shyam Kumar Regional Pracharak Devender Reddy, Co-Regional Pracharak Sridhar, Regional Service Pramukh Vasu and representatives of other service organizations were present at the meeting which was held at Brarkatpura Keshava Nilayam.

Seva Bharati has recently launched a free Covid-19 Isolation Center at Annojiguda on the outskirts of Hyderabad. The 200-bed centre has a large number of doctors, nurses, health workers and yoga staff serving Covid-19 patients. Hundreds of people have already been treated and discharged at the centre. Seva Bharati spokespersons said that those who have minor symptoms of Covid-19 and want to be admitted to Annojiguda Free Covid-19 Isolation Center should first contact 040-48212529. Representatives of Seva Bharati have also set up an advisory centre to resolve any queries regarding Covid-19. Physicians at this counselling centre can be consulted online. They said they could call 040-48213100 between 8 am and 10 pm to seek medical advice on Covid-19 treatment.



Meanwhile, the Seva Bharati organization has set up a 30-bed free Covid-19 Isolation Center in Warangal Urban District as well. The isolation centre was set up by Seva Bharati and Youth for Seva in association with Virtusa at Srivastava Awas on Hunter Road. Free accommodation, nutritious meals and medicines are provided here. The centre provides medical supervision and necessary medical equipment. Representatives of Seva Bharati said that Covid-19 patients under the age of 60 with minor symptoms who have difficulty in renting small rooms can come to the centre by calling 7207416163.