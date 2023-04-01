Telangana SHGs get Rs 2,710 cr

Hyderabad: The Stree Nidhi Credit Cooperative Federation Ltd on Friday decided to extend Rs.2,710 crore to women Self-Help Groups in the State in the new financial year. This was approved at the federation's 10th general body meeting.



Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister E Dayakar Rao said the Telangana Stree Nidhi was now a role model to other States. Impressed with the Stree Nidhi services and operations, the Rajasthan government was emulating the concept, he added.

Since the last 12 years Stree Nidhi was functioning efficiently. In the last financial year, 5.3 lakh members from 1.59 lakh SHGs had obtained loans for different projects, Rao said.

The general body meeting decided to extend the Mandala Samakhya's term to three years from the existing one year. The appeal to extend Rs. 5 lakh insurance cover for SHG members in case of death is to be examined, the minister said. Best performing officials and employees were presented awards at the meeting.