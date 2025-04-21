Telangana Shines at Osaka Expo: Showcasing Culture, Industry, and Innovation

The Osaka Expo is held once every five years. It brings together countries and regions from around the world. Each one showcases its culture, innovation, and progress.

This year, Telangana made history. It became the first Indian state to be officially represented at the Osaka Expo 2025 in Japan.

The Hon’ble Chief Minister of Telangana, Shri Revanth Reddy, led the official #TelanganaRising delegation. This marked the start of India’s presence at the Expo.

He was joined by Industries Minister Shri Sridhar Babu. Together, they were the first to enter the Bharat Pavilion and unveil the Telangana zone.

At the event, Telangana will showcase its diverse culture, strong industries, traditional arts, tourism potential, and technological progress.

At the event, Telangana will showcase its diverse culture, strong industries, traditional arts, tourism potential, and technological progress.

The Telangana Pavilion includes many exhibits. These show the state’s achievements and future opportunities.

Through this global platform, Telangana hopes to attract international investments. It also aims to build stronger cultural and business partnerships.





