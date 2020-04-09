Telangana: Shortage of gunny bags haunts farmers in Khammam, Kothagudem

Khammam: There is a shortage for nearly 80 lakh gunny bags in Khammam and Bhadradri-Kothagudem districts to purchase paddy and maize in this rabi season. Farmers started cutting of paddy and maize in both the districts and the state government has assured to purchase paddy and maize from the farmers as the market yards are not working due to the lockdown.

It should be reminded here that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had assured the farmers of purchasing total yield from them at minimum support price and to credit the amount in their bank accounts. Following this, the district administration set up 432 maize and 444 paddy purchasing centres in Khammam district and about 206 paddy and 23 maize purchasing centres in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district. The purchase will commence in a few days.

But the shortage of gunny bags, due to no supply as all industries were shut down due to lockdown, is causing a major worry. According to Civil Supplies Department Kothagudem District Manager TNS Prasad, nearly 37 lakh gunny bags are required for the district. At present, there are only 14 lakh gunny bags in the district and two lakh bags were distributed to the centres already.

Civil Supplies Department Khammam District Manager said there is a shortage of about 40 lakh gunny bags in the district against a demand for 80 lakh bags. Kothagudem district Agriculture department Joint Director said farmers have cultivated paddy in 65,700 acres and maize in 21,000 acres. Farmers are trying to purchase gunny bags to keep the produce safe till they get their turn at purchasing centre, but not available.