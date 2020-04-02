Telangana: Singareni Collieries Company Limited announces lay-off for 22 underground mines

Kothagudem: Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) General Manager (Personal) A Anand Rao informed all area General Managers in the company that the management has declared lay off for 22 mines as part of the precautionary measures to contain Covid-19. On Wednesday, an order was released from the personal office. The layoff is declared to the employees except essential staff from second shift of April 1 to the third shift of April 14.

Anand Rao informed that they are taking measures in the company, set sanitizers and masks in five mechanized mines, which is going to work in lay off period. He appealed to the workers, who are in lay off, to stay home and protect their lives.

He said 22,000 workers are going to lay off in SCCL in all areas. In around 27 underground mines, in that only five mines of ALP, VK -7 incline, Shanthikhani, GDK -11 A incline, Kondapur and all open casts are working only. The remaining 22 mines were declared lay off, he said.

On the other hand, AITUC General Secretary V Seetha Ramaiah demanded the SCCL management to give total salary during the lay off period to the workers. He also opposed the decision of the SCCL management to cut one day salary towards CMRF (Chief Minister Relief Fund). He also demanded the company to pay double musters for those working in open cast mines and underground mines during.