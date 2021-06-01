Telangana: Six more hospitals barred from Covid treatment

Hyderabad: The State Health Department on Monday ordered six more private hospitalsfrom city and districts to stop treating Covid patients. Thedepartment found these hospitals involved in improper and excessbilling. Padmaja Hospital, KPHB, Lifeline Medicure Hospital Alwal, Maxcare Warangal Urban, TX Hospital Uppal, Lalitha Hospital WarangalUrban, Sri Sai Ram Hospital Rangareddy district have been revokedCovid treatment with immediate effect.



The helpline formed by the authorities is receivingcomplaints against inappropriate billing, mismanagement andlack of proper attention. A total of 166 complaints have been receivedagainst 105 hospitals across the State and by now 16 hospitals were barredfrom treating Covid Patients across State.

Earlier, ten hospitals in Hyderabad have barred permission for treatingCovid patients on the complaints of exorbitant charges for Covid treatment. Other than Hyderabad 10 private hospitals in KhammamDistrict barred from giving covid treatment.

The Director of Public Health requested people to complain against such practices on WhatsApp helpline number 9154170960.