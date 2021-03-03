Telangana speaker, deputy speaker get vaccinated

Telangana speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, deputy speaker Padmarao Goud and legislative council chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy got the first COVID-19 shot on Wednesday at a hospital in Secunderabad.







Took my first dose of the #COVID19Vaccine today in Secunderabad. pic.twitter.com/PFww0DbBym — Theegulla Padma Rao (@TPadmaRao) March 3, 2021

The second phase of the vaccination drive began on March 1 across the country. On the first day, health minister Eatala Rajender got the vaccination at Huzurabad government hospital.

In the second phase, citizens over 60 and above will be given the vaccine. Even those above the age of 45 years who have illnesses will be eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccines. The second phase of the vaccination drive will cover 10 crore people in the country.

So far, around 1.45 crore received the COVID-19 vaccine shots.