Live
Just In
Telangana Special Police Commandant Gangaram Dies After Falling into Elevator Shaft
Highlights
Gangaram (55), the in-charge commandant of the Telangana Special Police 17th Battalion, tragically passed away after falling into an elevator shaft in Sircilla town.
Gangaram, 55, the commandant of the Telangana Special Police 17th Battalion, tragically lost his life after accidentally falling into an elevator shaft in Sircilla town.
On Monday night, he had visited his batchmate, DSP Chandrashekhar Reddy, and was returning from the visit.
While trying to take the elevator from the third floor, Gangaram pressed the button to descend. However, the elevator door opened prematurely, before the elevator reached the third floor.
Not noticing the elevator was missing, he stepped into the open shaft and fell. Despite immediate effort
