Telangana: SSC examinations begins across the state amid tight security

The SSC public examinations has begun on Monday, with a total of 5,08,385 students expected to appear for the exams which will continue till April 2. The exams will be held from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm every day, except for the physics and biology exams scheduled for the 26th and 27th of this month, which will be from 9.30 am to 11 am only.

To ensure smooth conduct of the exams, officials from the government examination department have instructed District Education Officers (DEOs) and Chief Superintendents (CSs) to allow students to enter the examination center even if they arrive five minutes late to the scheduled examination time.

In light of a previous incident in Warangal last year, where malpractice was reported, authorities have assured that all necessary arrangements have been made to conduct the examinations in a fair and secure manner. In addition to the examination center staff, officials and inspection squads have been directed to check for mobile phones to prevent any malpractice.

Students are advised to adhere to the exam schedule and guidelines provided by the authorities to ensure a smooth and successful examination process.