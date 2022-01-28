Telangana SSC exams: Dates for exam fee payment extended

The Board of Secondary Education, Telangana on Friday extended the dates for the SSC public exams fee payment. According to the dates mentioned by the board earlier, the last date for exam fee payment will end tomorrow. However, the dates have been extended to February 14.

Students who are appearing for the SSC exams this year can pay the exam fees by February 14 without any late fee. With a late fee of Rs 50, the fees can be paid till February 24 and until March 4 with a late fee of Rs 200 and till March 14 with a late fee of Rs 500.

For futher details, the students were asked to approach the concerned head masters or can visit the official website -- www.bse.telangana.gov.in.

"All the head masters have to remit the fee in the prescribe treasury challan only enclosing a list of candidates to it," the release said.

In the release, it was further stated that if any of the above dates are declared as public holidays, the next immediate working day may be reckoned for the purpose. "Due dates of remittance of exam fee will not be extended further under any circumstances," the release added.