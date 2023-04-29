Telangana: Staff excited to work in this swanky Secretariat!

Hyderabad: Stage is set for the inauguration of the iconic BR Ambedkar Secretariat building on Sunday. Located on the banks of famous Hussain Sagar lake in the city, the new secretariat will provide corporate work experience to the employees from the rank of Assistant Section Officer (ASO) to Chief Secretary and Chief Minister, who will start discharging their duties from the new building from Monday.

The shifting of offices from the temporary secretariat building BRKR Bhavan to the new secretariat will be completed by Saturday evening. The office chambers at the new building bear corporate look and has swanky meeting halls, high speed internet facility and green corridors around the building. The plug and play facility has been provided in every chamber of the entire secretariat. Every department is provided with the facility of holding mini conferences and power-point presentations round the clock.

Revenue and Home department officials, who have completed shifting of their files, said they were excited to work from the new secretariat. Officials said that they have never expected that they would work in such of a state-of-the-art government office. "We feel we are beginning a new journey in their profession after entering their office chambers," they said.

The use of technology particularly in addressing public grievances has been given pride of place. The status of every file from stage one to final stage of clearance had been made easy.

The chambers of department secretaries are connected directly to the CMO and Chief Secretary through intercoms and a special mechanism is set up for the free flow of messages and communication between higher officials.

The visiting VIPs like MPs, MLAs, MLCs and others will have a special facility to wait before meeting the officials in every floor. A manual network was established for a coordination between the secretaries and VIPs during their visit. Officials said that the medical dispensary and café will also be opened in the secretariat premises soon.