Telangana State agri progress to be showcased in US

Mahabubnagar: Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy and IT and Industries Minister K Taraka Rama Rao are set to participate in the Borlaug International Conference in Demoyin, Iowa, USA, from October 24 to 26. The Telangana state government has officially approved their travel for this significant event, where they will focus on showcasing the remarkable progress of the Telangana agriculture sector over the past decade.

Terry Branstad, the President of the ‘World Food Prize Foundation,’ extended an invitation to KTR to speak about the remarkable strides in Telangana’s agriculture sector over the past ten years. In response to this prestigious invitation, both ministers will share insights and address various pro-agriculture policies initiated by the Telangana government and the remarkable advancements achieved in the agriculture sector.

The Borlaug International Conference is an annual gathering named after Norman Borlaug, the pioneer of the global green revolution. These conferences serve as a platform for discussing the challenges facing food security in the global agriculture sector. This year’s conference is expected to draw approximately 1,200 attendees from around the world, with thousands more participating online.

Accompanying Ministers KTR and Singireddy Niranjan Reddy will be Finance Secretary Ramakrishna Rao, Agriculture Secretary Raghunandan Rao, and Telangana Seeds MD Dr Keshavulu. Their presence will further emphasize Telangana’s commitment to agricultural development and its dedication to addressing global food security challenges.

The participation of these ministers and officials from Telangana in the Borlaug International Conference signifies the state’s significant achievements in agriculture and its proactive stance in contributing to global efforts to ensure food security. This event promises to be an invaluable opportunity to share insights, collaborate, and learn from global experts in the field of agriculture.