State conducts more than 10k tests on 2nd consecutive day 

Hyderabad: Telangana conducted more than 10,000 Covid tests for the second consecutive day on Saturday. In all 11,062 tests were done, which is the highest till date. In this 1,178 new cas es were detected. Also, another 9 patients died pushing the total death toll so far to 348.



Also, 1,714 people were either discharged or have been cured. As usual, GHMC registered the highest number (736) among new cases. Ranga Reddy (125) and Medchal (101) districts both registered hundred fresh cases on Saturday.

After the introduction of rapid antigen tests, new cases were detected in 27 districts of the State. Meanwhile, clinical trials for Covaxin at NIMS were halted for few days due to logistic issues and will resume early next week.