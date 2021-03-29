Telangana State gets step-motherly treatment from Centre: Vinay Basker

Hanamkonda: The BJP-led Centre has been consistently meting out step-motherly treatment to the Telangana State, Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar said. Speaking to media persons here on Sunday, he said that the Centre never had intention to develop the State. The Centre was denying several assurances given to the State in the AP Reorganisation Act-2014, he added, referring to the unfulfilled promises such as coach factory in Kazipet, steel plant at Bayyaram, Tribal university etc, "Lack of support from the Centre denying employment opportunities to the locals," he said. TRS fought for a separate State and now they have a fight in hand to achieve these promises, he added.

Referring to the Centre's denial to establish coach factory in Kazipet, Rajya Sabha Member Banda Prakash said that it was not fair. "Only such projects would help the State in providing employment. If established, coach factory would be handy especially in the backward States like Telangana as they provide direct and indirect employment to thousands of people," Prakash said, accusing the Centre of obstructing the growth of the State.

Former MP Azmeera Seetharam Naik criticised the Centre for not operationalising Tribal University, even though the State has fulfilled obligations such as land acquisition and makeshift buildings at Jakaram in Mulugu district. On the other hand, the Centre has sanctioned tribal university to Andhra Pradesh even though that government didn't provide required land," he said.

Warangal MP Pasunuri Dayakar and KUDA chairman Marri Yadava Reddy were among others present.