Telangana: State govt to announce ‘Netanna Bharosa’ scheme soon

Hyderabad: The State government will introduce “ Netanna Bharosa” (assurance to weavers) scheme soon. It will unveil the new policy to provide work continuously and take special measures for welfare of weavers.

Official sources said the government initiated steps to formulate a new policy for empowering the weaver community as CM A Revanth Reddy had already ordered to develop new schemes aiming to welfare of handloom and power loom workers for long-term in place of temporary benefits. As a part of the measures, the government had already begun efforts to establish Indian Institute of Handloom Technology (IIHT), renovate the Handloom Park, develop new powerloom clusters, establish micro handloom clusters and the National Centre for Design and introduce State Technical Textile Policy.

The BRS government had converted the distribution of ‘Bathukamma’ saree scheme into a trade in its ten-year rule. It owed Rs 488.38-crore dues to TSCO till November 2023 on purchase of clothes. Rs 351,52 crore for distribution of ‘Bathukamma’ sarees in October last year was still pending . The BRS government neglected the handloom cooperatives and promoted Max cooperatives.

‘As a result real workers are deprived of availing the government benefits. The interference of traders and brokers was excessive in the previous government. Works were awarded to only 105 handloom cooperative societies of the 393 societies in the State’.

The new government has already paid Rs 47 crore as advance for distribution of Sarva Sikha Abhiyan uniforms in just three months. Funds are also being released to purchase yarn and sizing. Advances have been paid in respect of Max, SSIs and sizing units for purchase of yarn. The government took measures to provide employment to all handloom societies across the State; it already paid Rs 53 crore for purchase of clothes.

The government also released pending dues of Rs.8.81 crore to the handloom cooperative societies. Various departments have placed orders worth Rs 255.27 crore to the Tsco . Currently, the number of Max Societies are 140;there are 135 SSIs in state.