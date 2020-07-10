Telangana state logs 1,410 cases, 7 deaths

Hyderabad: As many as seven people died and a total of 1,410 fresh cases of coronavirus were registered in Telangana State till 5 pm on Thursday.

With this increase, the total number of coronavirus positive cases in the State has increased to 30,946 while death toll increased to 331.

According to the Media Bulletin issued by the Director of Public Health & Family Welfare, of 1,410 new cases, as many as 918 cases were recorded in Greater Hyderabad alone while 125 cases in Rangareddy, 79 cases in Khammam and 67 cases in Medchal district were also registered.

On Thursday, a total of 913 people were discharged on getting cured. With this, the total number of discharged patients has increased to 18,192. Presently, there are 12,423 Active Cases in Telangana State.

A total of 5,954 samples were tested on Thursday which took the total number of samples tested in the State to 140,755.

The Director also informed that as on today, the government hospitals have established a capacity of 17,081 Covid beds, of which 11,928 are isolations beds, 3,537 are oxygen beds and 1,616 are ICUs beds. Of them, only 1,552 or about 9% are occupied while 15,529 (almost 91%) are vacant