Telangana State Road Transport Corporation Announces 198 Job Vacancies for 2026

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has unveiled a recruitment notification for 198 job vacancies for the upcoming year. The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has also announced opportunities for 84 Traffic Supervisor positions and 114 Mechanical Supervisor Trainee posts.

The TSRTC Supervisor Trainee Recruitment 2026 notification outlines comprehensive details concerning eligibility criteria, educational qualifications, age limits, the selection process, and key dates, among other information. Applications for these positions will be accepted from the 30th of this month until January 20th.

Candidates will be evaluated through a written examination, with final selections made based on merit. It is crucial for all applicants to review the TGSRTC Recruitment 2026 notification in detail to ensure they meet all criteria and avoid disqualification.

Successful candidates will benefit from competitive salaries ranging between Rs. 27,080 and Rs. 81,400 per month, in addition to other allowances in accordance with government regulations. For further information, please visit the official website at www.tgprb.in.