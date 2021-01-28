Telangana State-wide counselling for harassers held online

Hyderabad: A counselling session was conducted on Wednesday to those who were caught by the SHE Teams for offences against women and children, such as eve-teasing, harassing over phone or social media platforms, and other similar offences.

According to the wing, it is successfully running a module to organise state-wide online counselling session every month to the respondents of SHE Teams. In Wednesday's counselling

106 majors and 08 minors who were booked under different police stations across the State were present.

Swathi Lakra, Additional DGP, Women Safety Wing (TS), addressing the session explained that online counselling was a process of bringing about change in their behaviour. She felt that the counselling session may be utilised as "chance to change." She requested the counsellers to work towards effective modules to being about required change.

Sumathi, Deputy Inspector General of Police, WSW, said that till now more than 577 men (Major-512, Minor-65) counselled so far in various counselling sessions held since October-2020 through online. She further deliberated strong message for the offenders that the Telangana State Women Safety Wing has requisite technology to monitor the respondents caught in SHE Team related offences.

They are under surveillance for their behaviourand if they repeat any kind of unlawful acts, the system automatically alerts cops and shows up their previous crime record. Moreover, analysis is also being carried out on theirassociations and activities.