Telangana student dies in jet ski accident in US

Telangana student dies in jet ski accident in US
A 27-year-old student from Telangana died in a jet ski accident in the US.

Hyderabad: A 27-year-old student from Telangana died in a jet ski accident in the US.

Venkataramana Pittala, who was pursuing Masters at Indiana University Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI), died in a collision between jet skis.

According to information reaching his family in Kazipet, the accident took place on March 9 at Fury Playground, near Wisteria Island in Florida.

A 14-year-old boy who was driving the other personal watercraft, escaped unhurt.

Venkataramana was doing Masters in health informatic and was set to graduate in May 2024.

He obtained bachelor's degree in physiotherapy from NTR University of Health Sciences before going to the US for higher studies.

Venkataramana's friends in the US have started a GoFundMe page seeking to raise funds to send his body to his family for his final rites and other expenses.

They had so far raised $56,635 against the goal of $75,000.

