Telangana: Suicides no solution, let's fight unitedly against government

Hyderabad: Telangana State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar appealed to the teachers and unemployed on not to resort to extreme steps.

He made this appeal here on Tuesday after the incident of Uppala Ramesh a teacher from Warangal who ended his life by consuming pesticide.

The teacher had reportedly resorted to extreme steps on account of GO No. 317 and expressed shock at the incident. Condoling the teacher's death, he made an appeal to the teachers facing tough situations not to resort to extreme steps and assured that BJP will stand by their side and fight for the scrapping of the GO No. 317.

Terming TRS government is responsible for the suicides of Ramesh and other teachers, the Karimnagar MP charged that teachers are going into depression due to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao's dealing with the issue.

Similarly, Kumar condoled the death of an unemployed youth Mutyala Sagar in Khammam ending his life aggrieved with the delay in the release of job notification by the State government. He called on the brother of the deceased and inquired about the reasons leading Sagar to resort to the extreme step. He asked the BJP cadre to stand and extend support to the family of Sagar. Bandi called the youth to mount a united fight to force the State government to issue job notifications and not to end their precious lives.