Telangana: Super spreaders to get jab from tomorrow

Hyderabad: The State Health department said that the number of coronavirus cases were declining across the State and the numbers will go down in another week. Speaking at a press meet here on Wednesday, Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivasa Rao said that there will be a sharp decline in positive cases by the end of June. Vaccination in the State was going on peacefully and corona positive cases were decreasing day-by-day. Stating that 7,75,000 people were identified as Super Spreaders, he informed that special vaccination drive will be conducted for them on May 28, 29 and 30 on priority basis, with the help of all departments.

Dr G Srinivasa Rao said 20,000 journalists working in print and electronic media will be vaccinated. Also, 3 lakh high-risk people including auto and cab drivers, Rytu Bazar vendors, people working at vegetable markets, fruit and flower sellers and kirana, meat, fish chicken vendors in GHMC will be vaccinated in the next three days, he informed.

Speaking about fungal infection, Director of Medical Education Dr Ramesh Reddy said fungal infections and many diseases were coming post Covid. The State government was taking all measures to control

fungal infections and about 1,500 beds were being arranged for black fungus patients in the State. He said the government is setting up a post-Covid outpatient facility for suspected black fungus patients. Patient will be admitted only if treatment is required. He agreed that the black fungus cases were increasing but there was no need to panic as the government was dealing with the cases in an efficient manner. Gandhi and Government ENT hospitals were treating Mucormycosis and 20 cases were being operated per day, he said and added that a committee has been constituted to curb black marketing of Amphotericin B injection used to treat patients.