Telangana: Sureedu attends Revanth Reddy's padayatra

Ranga Reddy: Suprising all, former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Rajashekhar Reddy's close aide and personal assistant Sureedu attended the Telangana Congress working president A Revanth Reddy's 'Rajiv Rythu Bharosa 'padayatra, which concluded at Ravirala village in this district on Tuesday night.

After YSR's untimely death, Sureedu distanced himself from public life. His meeting with the then AP CM N Chandrababu Naidu in 2016 raised political speculation that he may join TDP. Later, he stayed away from politics.

Winding up his yatra, Revanth took a broadside at Telangana and Union governments for adopting faulty agricultural policies which, he said, would affect badly the farming community.

Winding up his padayatra, the Congress leader alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was hand in glove with the BJP-led government at the Centre. He questioned KCR for taking a u-turn on strong opposition to the three farm laws after a meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

Revanth demanded the government come to the rescue of Telangana farmers by opposing the farm laws. He insisted KCR to fight for the minimum support price (MSP) for all farm products.