Telangana surges past double century mark

Hyderabad: The Telangana Health department on Friday confirmed 75 new Covid-19 positive cases, the highest number of cases seen in a single day in the state, taking the total number of cases to 229.



Within a matter of three days Telangana went from century to double century mark as far as Covid-19 cases are concerned. Also, two deaths were reported taking the total number of deaths to 11 in the state. While one of them was from Secunderabad, another was from Shadnagar.

Meanwhile, 15 more Covid-19 patients were discharged on Friday. However, they were told to be in home quarantine for two more weeks. The total number of discharged patients until now is 32. The active cases being treated in hospitals is 186 as on Friday.

Health Minister Eatala Rajender, in the medical bulletin issued in the evening, stated that they have identified all those who attended the Tabligi Jamat congregation from Telangana. He said that the CM has told them to shift all those having symptoms among attendees as well as their family members to isolation centres and conduct sample tests. He said the tests are being conducted 24 hours in three shifts.