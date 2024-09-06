Telangana Takes Big Step in AI with 21 New Agreements

Telangana is making major moves to become a leader in artificial intelligence (AI). At the Global Artificial Intelligence Summit (GAIS) that started in Hyderabad on Thursday, the state government signed 21 agreements with various educational institutions, tech companies, and startups. These agreements are part of the state’s 'AI-based Telangana' plan.





The agreements cover seven important areas, including computer infrastructure, special AI centres, skill development, startup support, generative AI, research, and data work. Two agreements focus on improving AI computing in the state. Yetta will build a new AI data centre in Hyderabad with advanced GPU-based technology.

The government is also working with PATH and Nazara Technologies to create a Center of Excellence. This centre will focus on new AI fields and help with public health, e-sports, mobile gaming, interactive media, and digital content.

Nextwave, Amazon Web Services, and Microsoft will help train 2.5 lakh students and professionals in AI skills. This training aims to develop the state’s AI talent. Meta will also help improve government services using its AI technologies, including the Llama 3.1 model.

Additionally, a three-year partnership with Nvidia Corporation will provide AI training to 5,000 students from 200 colleges. An agreement with the Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab (J-PAL) will support AI research for development.

These agreements mark a big step forward in making Telangana a top AI hub, with a strong focus on technology, innovation, and education.