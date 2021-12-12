Telangana: Teachers jittery over postings in new dists

Hyderabad:Government schoolteachers are up in arms against the education department in the allotment of schoolteachers to the newly formed districts. According to the Telangana State United Teachers Federation (TS UTF), the seniority lists being prepared for the allotment of teachers to the new districts based on seniority have several shortcomings. Further, in several districts, the teachers are expressing their anguish for not giving enough time to appeal. Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy has called for a meeting with the teachers' unions on December 13.

"We hope the meeting will discuss the problems being faced at the field level and address and resolve the same," said TS UTF president K Jangaiah. However, the prevailing situation in the district is making teachers feel that the allocations for the new districts would be completed in hurry before December 13, he expressed apprehension. The teachers are worried as the officials are not taking into consideration the local status and going only by the seniority to allocate teachers to the new district.

Also, the seniority lists are not being prepared properly which is inviting the wrath of the teachers, to voluntarily stage protests before the offices of the District Education Officer (DEOs). TS UTF general secretary Chava Ravi said there were more than one lakh teachers and most of them are in working in an equal cadre of SGTs and SAs. All these are district cadre posts. It is not easy to prepare seniority lists based on the erstwhile districts in which they worked, taking category wise consideration.

The seniority of those who have joined through direct recruitment has to be based on their ranks. The seniority lists of those joined by promotions should be made without violating their seniority while working in the erstwhile district, besides the subject wise seniority.