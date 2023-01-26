Telangana: Teachers transfers process to begin from tomorrow

The process of promotions and transfers of teachers will begin in the state from Friday. To this extent, Education Secretary Vakati Karuna issued GO No. 5 on Thursday. Transfers and promotions will be done manually through web counselling.

The category vacancies, seniority lists of school assistants eligible for promotion to principals will be announced online tomorrow followed by accepting of online applications for transfers from 28th to 30th. The hard copies of applications of High school teachers should be submitted to concerned principals while Govt primary and secondary teachers to concerned MEOs and Mandal Parishad primary and secondary teachers to concerned complex principals.

Meanwhile, the high school principals should submit to DEO from 31st of this month to 2nd of February.