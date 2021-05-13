Telangana: Technical glitches on E-Pass website

Hyderabad: Although the police department was all geared up to impose the lockdown in state from Wednesday and the website policeportal.tspolice.gov.in was also ready for the ones who wished to avail E-Pass for travelling purposes. But on day 1 of the lockdown, the website faced technical issues due to which many citizens faced problems.

One Mallesh, who was trying to get the E-Pass so that he can travel to his native of Mahaboob Nagar to perform the final rites of his mother, could not get the pass due to technical issues. He said, "I have been trying to get the E-pass for the past two hours but the website was not working and after a few minutes I got an error, website under maintenance. So, I had to rush to the local PS in order to resolve my query and the officers in PS instructed me to wait for a while until the issue was resolved."

In such a way many other users also faced the issue. According to an officer, who did not wish to be named, it is known that, as it was day 1 of lockdown and many people who were not prepared for it, were trying to avail the passes at the same time and for this reason the server was jammed due heavy load and the users faced technical issues.

He noted, "However within a few hours the issue was resolved by our backend IT team and the server was up and running and since then it is working fine without any issues."