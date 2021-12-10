Telangana: TGUGCET 2022 degree notification released

The Telangana Social Welfare Women Residential announced notification for various degree courses for the academic year 2022-23. Candidates who are pursuing second year intermediate can apply for course through online.

Candidates who passed intermediate course with 40 per cent marks are eligible to apply. The applications are invited from December 10 to January 10 through online.

The examination will be held on January 23 for the BA courses in the social welfare women residential college in Ibrahimpatnam. For further details, candidates can log on to www.tswreis.ac.in.

The courses offered by the college include HEP (History, Economics, Political Science), HEPA (History, Economics, Public Administration), EPG (Economics, Political Science Geography), EPJ (Economics, Public Administration, Journalism), EPP (Economics, Public Administration, Psychology).