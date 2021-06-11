Telangana: The illegal activities continue in the Kothagudem Bhadradri temple

The illegal activities are continuing at the Bhadrachalam Sri Sitaramachandraswamy Temple, also known as South Ayodhya. Authorities are saying that, the 'Right to Information Act' does not even apply to them. Here the whole authority is in the hands of an outsourcing employee. It is alleged that the man, who is also the CC of the temple EO, is lobbying at the commissionerate level. However, the revenue department is acting that it is not considered to them.

He appears to have taken the money twice from the suspended temple employee and forced him to return to work. The employee was sacked after it was discovered that he had stolen hundi money.

However, he went to court and got the order. Later, while Ramesh Babu was EO, he was caught taking hundi money by the Special Protection Police. The employee was suspended. In this order, the employee applied for the benefits he was entitled to and requested half of his income for the time he was suspended. It is learned that he was hired and given benefits of up to Rs 5 lakh. Other employees say he was doing works in the officer's homes instead of temple works. The Temple Employees Union also issued a letter not to re-join the employee.

Earlier, an employee died and his wife was given a job under a compassionate appointment. She performed duties for a few years and did not attend duties for four years without giving any information. During her tenure in the garment department, there was a difference of Rs 4 lakh and the officers made her pay the money. Once again, while she was working at the 'laddu' counter, a total difference of Rs 1.5 lakh and this time too, she was made to pay the money again. She did not return to duty after that. Afterwards, she did come to the duty and later when she came back officers refused to join her. It is also said that her benefits and other pension amount were taken by EO and CC. She was once again employed in another department for 20 days before the last Sri Ramanavami. The employee has now been put aside and the file is still pending as her issue came out.

During the last Sri Ramanavami, the store in charge made heavy laddus as per the orders of the authorities. The laddus were damaged as devotes didn't visit the temple and thus there was a huge loss. As a result, the store-in-charge had to pay Rs 1.5 lakh. However, many are questioning how the store in charge can make laddus alone without the orders of the authorities. The administrators were once again chastised on the 9th of this month, when an AP police officer arrived for darshan in violation of the lockdown restrictions. Many say the matter will be known if CCTV footage is examined. Many are also saying that salaries are being drawn under fake names in the name of sanitary workers. In Ramalayam, however, devotees are angry with the attitude of the authorities and staff. On asking the explanation from EO Shivaji on this matter he said that the suspended employees are stopped from joining their duties when they came to rejoin. He explained that he was not aware of the RTI applicable to the temple and that the AP police officer was only permitted to the Hanuman temple.