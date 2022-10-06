Telangana: Three dead due to lightning strike in Warangal district

In a tragic incident took place in erstwhile Warangal district, three people were killed and five others were injured due to lightning strike. On the occasion of Dussehra festival, three people were killed when a thunderbolt struck a banyan tree with a loud noise while they were having a party at Gutta in Sagaram suburb of Zafargad Mandal.



The deceased have been identified as Nerelli Siva, Marupatla Sambaraju and Jettaboina Saikrishna of Bandavatapuram village of Wardhannapet mandal.

While in Mahbubabad district, a person named Emula Sampath was killed and two others were injured in a lightning strike in Mahabubabad district. They were shifted to Khammam Hospital for better treatment.