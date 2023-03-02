Telangana Tirumala set to get makeover

Banswada: Sanctioning Rs 7 crore to provide better amenities at Telangana Tirumala Temple in Timmapur village of Kamareddy district on Wednesday, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao claimed that the temple had transformed from being an ordinary temple to a famous holy place after the formation of Telangana nine years ago.

Stating that he was getting old as he was 69 years old, KCR turned a little philosophical saying that God had chosen him to take up the developmental activities at this temple and it turned out to be much better than what he had expected. He appreciated the efforts made by Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and others in developing the facilities at the temple. This, he said, could not be done during the undivided Andhra Pradesh as the then governments had neglected the region.

Addressing a public meeting after participating in the celestial weeding of Lord Venkateswara as part of the Brahmotsavam celebrations, KCR said the previous governments had even failed to improve irrigation facilities in this region. He said that in undivided Andhra Pradesh, leaders of this region had staged dharnas and agitations for irrigation water and recalled his visit to support them. He said when Telangana was part of Hyderabad State, the Devunur project was started with a capacity of 50 TMC connecting with Nizamsagar on Manjira river.

After the formation of Andhra Pradesh state, its capacity was reduced to 30 TMC and Singuru project was constructed. Without addressing irrigation crisis, the United AP rulers shifted Singur water to Hyderabad. They did not provide water for irrigation even when the crops dried, he said. Singuru project was one of the main reasons which inspired him to launch the T Movement, he said. Referring to the Kaleshwaram project, he said that it was not built in haste. Water in Nizamsagar will never go dry as it will get water from the canal coming from Mallanna Sagar.

He said the largest lift irrigation project was constructed to safeguard the interests of all farmers under Nizamsagar.

Earlier, the Chief Minister along with his wife performed special puja in the temple and offered a two-kg gold crown to the Lord Venkateswara. KCR also unveiled a pylon which gives the details about the development of the famous temple in the premises.