Telangana to have mechanised agriculture in near future: Minister Niranjan Reddy

Karimnagar: Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy along with BC Welfare Minister G Kamalakar inaugurated an office building and laboratory established in Agriculture Research Centre at Padmanagar in Karimnagar on Saturday.



Speaking to the media, Minister Niranjana Reddy said the State government will give more importance to mechanisation of agriculture in near future.

So, farmers must concentrate on the crops that will give them maximum benefits, he advised. When farmers will cultivate crops as per the guidelines by the government with controlled method of cultivation, they will get maximum support price for their produce, he pointed out.

'To unite all the farmers, who are getting benefited with Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Biima schemes, Rythu Vedika buildings were being constructed across the State.'

The government is striving hard to strengthen agriculture, education and research sectors Scientists of Prof Jayashankar Telangana Agriculture

University are doing research on maize crops to create a new hybrid variety for the convenience of the farmers.

The government is about to establish a Market Intelligence Centre with agriculture scientists to give suggestions to farmers about which type of crops they should cultivate to meet the demand in the market and to get more benefits. By strengthening agriculture sector, more number of people can depend on it. So, the

government is investing around Rs 60,000 crore every year on agriculture sector, he informed.

Minister Niranjan Reddy appreciated the Vice-Chancellor of Agriculture University for striving hard to meet the targets set by the State government for making the agriculture a profitable business.

MLC Naradasu Laxman Rao, MLAs R Balakishan and S Ravi Shankar, District Collector K Shashanka, City Mayor Y Sunil Rao, University Registrar Dr S Sudhir Kumar and Director of Research Centre D Jagadishwar were present along with others.