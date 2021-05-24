Telangana: To highlight farmers woes BJP to observe fast today

Hyderabad:Telangana State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday challenges Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, if the State government can procure 40 lakh tonnes of agricultural produce in a week's time.

The TS BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday said that the State government has set a target of procurement of 95 lakh tons of agriculture produces in the State. But, so far it could procure only 56 lakh tonnes, and internally directed to close down all the procurement centres in the next one week. This begs the question of whether the State government can complete the procurement of the remaining 50 lakh tonnes, he asked.

Alleging that while the deadly corona virus is creating chaos in the society the Telangana State government is leaving the farmers in the lurch. To highlight the problems faced by the farmers in the State, he said that his party will be observing a fast, "Rythu Gosapi-BJP Poru Diksha." on Monday, from 10 AM to 1 PM at mandal, district, and State levels, he said.