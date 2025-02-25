Telangana to Introduce India's First Life Sciences Policy: CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has announced that the state will introduce India’s first-ever Life Sciences Policy, aiming to attract global investments and establish a robust industrial ecosystem. He emphasised that the government is committed to facilitating investor-friendly policies, ensuring necessary infrastructure, and providing strategic support for the sector’s growth.

The announcement was made at the prestigious BioAsia 2025 summit, inaugurated by CM Revanth Reddy at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC). The two-day event, marking its 22nd edition, witnessed the participation of global industry leaders, representatives from multinational corporations, and experts in the life sciences domain. Minister for IT and Industries, Sridhar Babu, was also present at the event.

Hyderabad: A Global Hub for Life Sciences

Speaking at the event, CM Revanth Reddy highlighted Hyderabad’s transformation into a global life sciences hub. "For the past 25 years, Hyderabad has been a powerhouse in pharma, IT, and digital health. Some of the world’s leading pharma, healthcare, biotech, and life sciences companies operate from here. Our government is committed to promoting research and innovation in biosciences," he stated.

Telangana has already established Genome Valley, a dedicated hub for biotech research and innovation. The CM noted that BioAsia has positioned Hyderabad as a key player in the global healthcare and life sciences sectors. Encouraging multinational corporations to invest in Telangana, he highlighted the state’s supportive policies and growing industrial ecosystem.

Recently, Amgen, a leading global biotechnology firm, expanded its operations in Hyderabad, demonstrating investor confidence in Telangana. Additionally, Germany-based Miltenyi Biotech has launched its cell and gene therapy operations in Genome Valley. The government also welcomed four other multinational companies into the state’s life sciences ecosystem.

Telangana Leading in Investments and Job Creation

Telangana has consistently ranked first in India for attracting foreign investments. The state boasts low inflation and high employment generation. At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Telangana secured investments worth ₹1.78 lakh crore, expected to create approximately 50,000 jobs.

"In the past year alone, we successfully attracted over ₹40,000 crore in investments in the life sciences sector across 150 projects," CM Revanth Reddy revealed. The state is also developing pharma clusters between the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and Regional Ring Road (RRR), aiming to generate over 5 lakh new jobs.

As part of the Future City Project, Telangana’s Green Pharma City is rapidly taking shape, with major pharmaceutical companies signing agreements to set up their operations. The government envisions making Telangana a $1 trillion economy in the next decade, positioning it as an ideal alternative under the China Plus One strategy. The Net Zero City initiative also aligns with the state’s long-term sustainability goals.

Genome Valley Excellence Award 2025

During the event, CM Revanth Reddy presented the prestigious Genome Valley Excellence Award 2025 to Professor Patrick Tan, Executive Director of Precision Health Research (PRECISE), Singapore. The opening session also featured speeches from Minister Sridhar Babu and Queensland Governor Dr Jeannette Young, along with other dignitaries.

The CM concluded by inviting global investors to capitalise on Telangana’s favourable industrial ecosystem. "Telangana is the perfect destination for investments in life sciences. We look forward to collaborating with global companies to drive innovation and economic growth," he said.