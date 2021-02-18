Telangana to launch digital survey of farm lands soon

Hyderabad: The State government has announced the launch of digital survey of agriculture lands soon. The government also decided to rechristen the Revenue department and also create a new job chart for Revenue Inspectors, Tahsildars and Revenue Divisional Officers. Speaking at a review meeting on Thursday, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao instructed the officials concerned to invite tenders for the proposed digital survey.

Expressing happiness over the functioning of Dharani portal, he said that several problems and issues with regard to the agriculture lands in the State have been solved due to the comprehensive land records survey, issue of new passbooks, Dharani portal and other such reforms. The remaining few problems would also be solved after the digital survey.

Due to the new Revenue Act that was brought in, complete changes have taken place in the revenue department, the Chief Minister said and in this backdrop, a job chart would be prepared for officials about their duties and responsibilities.

Hence, there was a need to bring in changes in the revenue department. A job chart would be prepared shortly on who should do what job in the revenue department. What are the duties of Revenue Inspector? Tahsildar? RDO and clarity would be given on this.

The government would utilise the services of revenue officials and the places they could be employed, he said. "If farmers have any problems and doubts, they can send an application to the Collectors. The Collectors should accept the applications and examine them and solve them based on the guidelines given by the Chief Secretary," the Chief Minister said.