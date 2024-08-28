Telangana to Launch Statewide Program for New Ration and Health Cards

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has announced a new statewide program starting on September 17, which will last for ten days. During this program, the government will issue new ration cards and health cards to all eligible citizens. The Chief Minister mentioned that from now on, ration cards and health cards will be given separately, with no connection between them.



To issue these cards, the government will collect necessary details from every family during the program. The Chief Minister has asked officials to make all the needed arrangements to carry out this program in all villages and neighbourhoods across the state.

At a meeting in the Secretariat, the Chief Minister, along with Health Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha and Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari, discussed the steps for issuing digital health cards, organising medical tests, holding health camps, and ensuring enough laboratories are available throughout the state.

The Chief Minister also said that the new health cards will be used to access medical services under the Rajiv Aarogyasri scheme and for assistance through the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF).