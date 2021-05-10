Telangana to recruit 50,000 MBBS graduates for fight against Covid

Hyderabad: In view of the steep spike in Covid-19 cases across the state and the tremendous pressure on the medical infrastructure like doctors and other medical and paramedical staff, the State government on Sunday issued notification for the appointment of doctors, nurses and other staff on temporary basis.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, who reviewed the situation, directed the Health department to rope in 50,000 doctors who had completed their MBBS and appoint them on temporary basis. They would be given a respectable salary and preference in future appointments as government doctors, the Chief Minister said. He also asked the officials to appoint pharmacists and lab technicians and other paramedical staff on war footing. He appealed to the doctors who had completed their MBBS and other medical staff to come forward and strengthen the hands of the government in the fight against the pandemic.

It was also decided that the super speciality hospital in Warangal and Adilabad districts be inaugurated immediately. He further directed the Finance department to release Rs 8 crore 250-bed super speciality hospital constructed in the premises of MGM hospital in Warangal. Similarly, he announced the release of Rs 20 crore for the 250-bed super speciality hospital RIMS in Adilabad.

KCR emphasised on the need to appoint 366 medical staff for RIMS and 363 for Warangal super speciality hospital. The Chief Minister also reviewed the availability of oxygen, beds and Remdesivir injections.

The officials informed him that there was no shortage of oxygen and Remdesivir injections as well as other medicines in the state. KCR said that Remdesivir should be supplied to private hospitals as well and asked the officials to take measures in that direction. He later spoke to Union Health Minister Harsha Vardhan and urged the Centre to allocate more doses of vaccine. According to the CMO, the Chief Minister suggested that the fast spreaders should be identified and vaccinated on a priority basis. He told the Union Minister that the Centre should consider bringing cab drivers, conductors, boys supplying LPG gas cylinders and such workers and categorise them as special category and vaccinate them. The same facility should be extended to the states as well, he said.