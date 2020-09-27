Telangana to resume inter-State bus services from tomorrow

The TSRTC is all geared up to resume bus services to Maharashtra and Karnataka from tomorrow. Except for Bengaluru, the buses will be run to Nanded, Mumbai, Pune, Gulbarga, Nagpur, Chandrapur, Raichur and Bidar.

Also, Maharashtra and Karnataka state transport corporations will also resume the bus services to Telangana.

Meanwhile, the TSRTC is planning to improvise the cargo and parcel services. It has decided to hand over the parcels to the organisations, trade centres which are in the 5-km radius from the bus stations. The RTC has already made an agreement with the Ambedkar open university and other food industries to deliver their parcels directly to the customers. However, this will be applicable to those which sends the parcels in a huge number.

All the regional and divisional managers in the RTC were also directed on the same.

On the other hand, the city bus services have been resumed in Hyderabad from September 25 after six months. In phase-I, only 25 per cent of the total buses are being operated. However, the number of buses will be enhanced depending on the passenger rush.