Telangana to Unveil Next-Gen Life Sciences Policy, Strengthening Hyderabad’s Global Hub Status

Hyderabad is set to witness a transformative shift in the Life Sciences sector as the Telangana government prepares to unveil a dedicated Life Sciences policy in the coming weeks. Special Chief Secretary for IT and Industries, Jayesh Ranjan, announced the initiative on Wednesday, emphasising its focus on fostering innovation in emerging fields such as cell and gene therapy (CGT), genomics, biologics, precision medicine, peptides, digital innovation, and advanced research and development (R&D).

Speaking at the inauguration of Tenthpin AI Labs (TAIL) in Hyderabad, a global centre of excellence for AI-driven transformation in Life Sciences, Ranjan highlighted Hyderabad’s growing stature in the sector. The city, home to over 1,800 pharmaceutical manufacturing units, has become a preferred destination for global firms due to its strong technological ecosystem, which includes 1,400 companies and a workforce of 10 lakh professionals.

The upcoming policy aims to propel Telangana’s Life Sciences sector onto a bold new growth trajectory, providing support for cutting-edge research and innovation. Ranjan noted that Hyderabad has outpaced many global cities in Life Sciences advancements, with seven of the world’s top ten Life Sciences companies establishing a presence in the city.

Tenthpin Management Consultants, a Switzerland-based firm, selected Hyderabad over other Indian cities for its expansion, reinforcing the city's reputation as a hub for Life Sciences and AI-driven healthcare solutions. Tenthpin Director Bart Reijs stated that the new facility will serve as an incubation space for Life Sciences companies, enabling them to collaborate with experts and rapidly develop proof-of-concept projects before full-scale implementation.

The Telangana government's proactive approach through its new policy is expected to drive significant investment and innovation, further cementing Hyderabad’s position as a global leader in Life Sciences and pharmaceutical advancements.