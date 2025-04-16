Live
Telangana tops in India Justice Report 2025
Hyderabad: As per India Justice Report–2025, Telangana State has secured the first rank in the country based on the performance of the Police Department.
This ranking is based on 32 performance indicators. States were categorised into two groups — 18 large states with a population of over 10 million, and 7 small states with a population under 10 million. The top 5 large States in Police Performance: Telangana – 6.48 points, followed by Andhra Pradesh – 6.44 points, Karnataka – 6.19 points, Chhattisgarh – 6.02 points, Maharashtra – 5.61 points.
Telangana, which held the 3rd rank last year, has now excelled to the top position this year. “This achievement reflects the consistent efforts and dedication of the Telangana Police Department in delivering effective policing and ensuring public safety,” DGP Dr Jitender said.